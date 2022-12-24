Mathura Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on Krishna Janmabhoomi? 5 Must know facts

The dispute of Sri Krishna-Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Mosque has been is in the courts for years, however, there seems to be a ray of hope for justice as the court as now ordered survey of the building. There are so many questions that are being asked about the controversy. People wish to know the history of the long pending dispute. Here are 5 must-known facts about the controversial dispute

Before knowing this whole controversy, let us understand what is the present situation:

A petition was filed in the civil court in February 2020 that the Shahi Idgah mosque is built over the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, so it should be removed. Also, the agreement made in 1968 regarding the land is illegal.

But then the petition was dismissed. The court said that the petitioner is a follower of Krishna Virajman and Krishna Virajman himself cannot file a case. After this the Hindu side filed a revision petition in the Mathura District Judge Court. Now the Mathura court has accepted the petition and said that the civil court should hear it.

Roots of the whole controversy

This matter is not only from the year 2020 but its roots are years old. The root of this dispute is the agreement made in 1968, in which Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah settled the land dispute and settled the land for the temple and the mosque.

But, there is a dispute regarding the entire ownership and who was built first in the temple or the mosque. The Hindu side claims that this matter started from the year 1618 and there have been many cases regarding this.

What does the petitioner demand?

There is a difference of opinion between the two sides regarding the construction of the mosque. The Hindu side has said in the petition, "There was no mosque there during the auction of the land in 1815. Then only a dilapidated structure was built on the banks of Katra Keshav Dev. The so-called Shahi Idgah mosque has been built here after an illegal agreement."

But, secretary Tanveer Ahmed says that a mosque has been built on that land since 1658.

Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri says, "that it is not a matter of raising old issues. The controversy has not ended. Even today, the idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses are in mosques or monuments at such places which come under the feet. Along with faith, this ancient. There is also the issue of preserving pride."

What does the civil court petition says?

It is a belief in Hindu society that Shri Krishna was born in the prison of Kansa and this is the birthplace of Shri Krishna. This whole area is known as 'Katra Keshav Dev' which is located in Mathura Bazar City of Mathura district. The mosque has been built illegally on a portion of 13.37 acres of land belonging to the actual birthplace of Krishna.

"The agreement between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Trust Shahi Idgah Mosque in 1968 was illegal, it should be rejected. Katra Keshav Dev land should be given back to Shri Krishna. Muslims should be stopped from going there. Idgah on that land The structure of the mosque should be removed."

Who are the petitioners?

Lord Krishna seated through Sakhi Ranjana Agnihotri

Asthan Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi by Sakhi Ranjana Agnihotri

Ranjana Agnihotri

Pravesh Kumar

Rajesh Mani Tripathi

Karunesh Kumar Shukla

Shivaji Singh

Tripurari Tiwari

