MCD Polls 2022: Resident Welfare Associations, traders hope for improved civic amenities from AAP

New Delhi: Traders and Residents' Welfare Associations in Delhi on Wednesday expressed hope that civic amenities in the national capital would improve following the AAP's victory in the MCD elections as there would be limited opportunity to shift blame. The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year stint in the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) - trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and unified this year -by winning 134 seats while restricting the BJP to 104 seats. The Congress won just nine seats while three wards went to Independent candidates. The majority mark is 126. Traders and Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) see cleanliness as the biggest challenge in the city and urged the AAP-led civic body to deliver on it.

United RWAs Joint Action (URJA), a confederation of more than 2,500 RWAs in Delhi, demanded the AAP release its strategy for the first 100 days. "Now, the (scope for) blame game is over. We expect the situation to improve immediately. The AAP had offered a comprehensive list of assurances and I want them to come forward with its agenda for the first 100 days and the strategies for the next five years to fulfil these guarantees," URJA chief Atul Goyal said.

Also Read: MCD Election Results 2022: Congress WINS 9 seats, 6 of them are Muslim candidates

Ashok Randhawa, who heads the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association, said the BJP and the AAP used to blame each other for lack of civic amenities but now the same party would run the municipal corporation and the city government. "Earlier, each side accused the other of not doing any work. People have seen the work of the (Arvind) Kejriwal government and they have shown faith in him. Now we are hopeful that the situation might improve," he said.

"The biggest issue is cleanliness and the AAP has promised to work on it," he added. Randhawa also warned that if the AAP failed to deliver, the people had the power to toss them out. He also said all problems in the MCD such as non-payment of salaries and the budget issue would be resolved," he added. Delhi residents also expressed hope that the AAP would bring change. "People gave 15 years to the BJP and we got three garbage mountains. MCD-run schools are in a pathetic state. We wanted change.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Man kidnapped, stripped naked, thrashed by teens in outskirts of Hyderabad

"After the AAP came to power in Delhi, the BJP used to say that the MCD was being denied funds. With the AAP in power both in the government and the civic body, I am hopeful that it will change the face of Delhi, these garbage mountains will be removed and civic amenities improved," said Mayur Vihar resident Saurabh. Kritima Bhapta, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, said there would be increased accountability now. "Now, we know whom to hold accountable if nothing is done," said.