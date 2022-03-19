Meet AAP's Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister in Bhagwant Mann's government

New Delhi: The first Cabinet formation by the AAP in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet took place on Saturday (March 19, 2022) with as many as ten MLAs taking oath as Ministers at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was elected MLA from Ajnala, had defeated SAD candidate Amarpal Singh, and was one of the ten ministers who took oath today.

In his political career, Dhaliwal has been a part of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and remained on the hit list of terrorists for his anti-militancy stand.

Earlier in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dhaliwal had contested from Amritsar. In the late 1990s, he joined the Congress but later on quit politics and moved to the US.

Dhaliwal returned a couple of years ago and rejoined the Congress. Before joining AAP, he was member of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Additionally, the 60-years-old politician was the chairman of the Punjab State Subordinate Services Selection Board.

Other leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

