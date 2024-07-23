Meet IAS Officer Divya Mittal, Whose Transfer Created Uproar, Now Gets Posted As Deoria DM

There are only a few IAS officers who are loved by the people of their districts where they get posted. While most of the IAS officers behave like kings nowadays and are busy making reels and giving motivation on social media, some work on the ground to deliver for the people. Divya Mittal is one such IAS officer who is known for her work and even faces transfers for not bowing down to errant local politicians.

Divya Mittal has now been posted as District Magistrate of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. Mittal was transferred from Mirzapur for allegedly 'violating protocol' after she performed 'jal pujan' at a village. In 2023, the village of Lahuria Dah in Mirzapur, located on the Madhya Pradesh border, received water for the first time in nearly 70 years. Divya Mittal had worked for months to bring piped water to the village. On August 30, 2023, when water finally flowed through the pipes, she performed a small 'water puja' ceremony. This did not sit well with local leader Vipul Singh, who wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Consequently, she was transferred by September 2023.

The residents of Lahuria Dah were very unhappy with the news of her transfer. Subsequently, the transfer was put on hold from September 4, 2023, to February 1, 2024. On February 1, 2024, she was appointed as the CEO of the Rural Road Development Agency.

Who is Divya Mittal?

Divya Mittal is a 2013 batch IAS officer with an MBA from IIM Bangalore and a B.Tech from IIT Delhi. She had left a job as an international derivatives trader in London to join the civil service.

Mittal's Beginning As Deoria DM

Since taking charge of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, DM Divya Mittal (IAS) has been making headlines. After assuming office on July 14, she held an introductory press conference on July 18. During the conference, she candidly shared that she has difficulty remembering names and faces and tends to be a bit forgetful. She apologized in advance for this and mentioned that she had already informed her officers about it. She expressed confidence that, with time, she would overcome this challenge and build strong relationships. Currently, a video of the DM is going viral on social media, generating considerable discussion.

Recently, DM Mittal visited a flood-affected area. When an ADM suggested she move to the shade due to the intense heat, she replied straightforwardly, "It's just sunlight; we won't melt." Many people praised her down-to-earth attitude.