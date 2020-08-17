Militants fire upon CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Nehama Kulgam; one soldier injured

Kulgam: In the second incident of an attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops in the past 12 hours, a soldier sustained injuries when militants fired upon a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Nehama Kulgam.

As per the latest information, the area which lies in the South Kashmir has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kreeri village of Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The encounter broke out in the same area where a joint team of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police was attacked by terrorists on Monday morning.

One SPO of Jammu and Kashmir police and two CRPF soldiers attained martyrdom while valiantly retaliating the attack. They have been identified as SPO Muzaffar Ali of District Police Baramulla, Constable Lokesh Sharma and Constable Khurshid Khan of 119 Bn CRPF.

In the ensuing encounter, the two terrorists who were killed have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Mir @Haider, @Jaja of Brath Kalan Sopore (LeT Chief of North Kashmir) and Anayatullah Mir of Andergam Pattan, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.