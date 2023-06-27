PM Narendra Modi Bats For Uniform Civil Code, Says 'The Country Can't Run On Two Laws'

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying a country can’t un of two laws. PM Modi made these remarks while interacting with BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal after flagging off five Vande Bharat trains for better connectivity.

PM Modi Makes Strong Pitch For UCC

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," the PM said adding that the "appeasement politics has left many people behind."

The PM, who also formally kicked off the BJP’s poll campaign in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, questioned if triple talaq was inalienable from Islam, why it isn't practised in Muslim-majority countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Batting for the Uniform Civil Code, the PM said having "different sets of rules for different members of a family" will not be good for the country. Citing the example of Egypt, where 90 per cent of the population is Sunni Muslims, the PM said they abolished triple talaq 80 to 90 years ago. Attacking his political adversaries, the PM said, "Those who advocate for triple talaq, these people hungry for a vote bank, are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters."

PM Modi Attacks Opposition

Ridiculing the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said, ''You remember what happened in 2014 and 2019? The staunch opponents of BJP were not this much agitated either in 2014 or in 2019. Enemies have now come together. Leaders who used to abuse each other are now prostrating before each other. Don't get angry at them, have pity." The PM went on to say, "This is their compulsion now. It is clear from their nervousness that the public has already made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the 2024 elections."

PM Modi expressed confidence that his party BJP will sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "And this is the reason, all the opposition parties have gone crazy. With a few months left for the election, the opposition parties have now decided to incite the public at any cost to wrest power," PM Modi said.

PM Hails BJP Booth Workers

In view of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Prime Minister asserted that the BJP’s booth workers are its biggest power as they make sure to reach out to the people at the grassroots level in order to make the party the biggest in the country.

"BJP's biggest power is its workers. They have made the party the largest in the country. I thank JP Nadda for organising this event today through which I am able to virtually address around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP virtually. No such virtual programme has ever taken place in the history of any political party," PM Modi said while interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal. These workers have been selected from all the states through a process defined by the party president JP Nadda via the Namo App.

For 10 days, these workers will interact with boot-level BJP workers in election-bound states and share their experiences and best practices. The exercise is being done to activate the party workers at the lower level five months before the upcoming assembly elections.

PM Modi further said that Madhya Pradesh played a significant role in making the BJP the biggest party in the world. "We are not the workers who sit in the air-conditioned rooms and issue fatwas. We go to the people and remain determined round the clock," PM Modi added.

PM Flags Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains From Bhopal

Earlier in the day, PM flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal. "I congratulate the people of Jharkhand, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka for this modern connectivity. I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting two Vande Bharat Express trains today. The journey from Bhopal to Jabalpur will be faster and more comfortable now. Vande Bharat train will boost connectivity in the state," PM Modi said.

Ahead of the flagging-off ceremony, the Prime Minister interacted with crew members of the train and some children onboard the Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station.

Five Vande Bharat Express trains which were flagged off by the PM include -- Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw and Jyotiraditya Scindia were present at the event.