हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Renaming of Railway station

'Miyan ka Bada' railway station renamed as 'Mahesh Nagar halt' in Rajasthan's Barmer district

Earlier in 2018, the name of the village was changed from Miyan ka Bada to Mahesh Nagar but the name of the railway station was not changed.

&#039;Miyan ka Bada&#039; railway station renamed as &#039;Mahesh Nagar halt&#039; in Rajasthan&#039;s Barmer district
Image courtesy: ANI

Barmer: An official name changing ceremony of `Miyan ka Bada` railway station to `Mahesh Nagar halt` was held in the Balotra area of Barmer district of Rajasthan. 

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary, among others, attended the event here on Saturday.

Earlier in 2018, the name of the village was changed from Miyan ka Bada to Mahesh Nagar but the name of the railway station was not changed.

"It is a long process. Both Central government and state government gives their nod and then the name of the railway station changes," said Union Minister Shekhawat, adding that it was a long pending demand of the villagers.

A few renamed Railway stations 

Earlier, the name of the following railway  stations have been changed: 

1- Mughalsarai Junction is now Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Railway Junction 
2. Manduadih Railway Station is now known as Banaras Railway Station 
3. Robertsganj Railway Station was renamed Sonbhadra Railway Station 
4. Allahabad Junction is now Prayagraj Junction 
5. Faizabad Junction is now known as Ayodhya Cantt 
6. Panki Railway Station is changed to Panki Dham Railway Station 
7. Dandupur Railway Station is renamed Maa Barahi Devi Dham Railway Station

(With Agency Inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Renaming of Railway stationMahesh Nagar haltMiyan ka BadamGajendra Singh Shekhawat
Next
Story

Narendra Modi's 3-day, 3-nation Europe visit LIVE updates: Confident this will boost friendship between India and Germany, says PM

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Khabren Khatakhat: Akhand Jyoti will burn in Kedarnath Dham