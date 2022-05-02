Barmer: An official name changing ceremony of `Miyan ka Bada` railway station to `Mahesh Nagar halt` was held in the Balotra area of Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary, among others, attended the event here on Saturday.

Earlier in 2018, the name of the village was changed from Miyan ka Bada to Mahesh Nagar but the name of the railway station was not changed.

"It is a long process. Both Central government and state government gives their nod and then the name of the railway station changes," said Union Minister Shekhawat, adding that it was a long pending demand of the villagers.

Rajasthan | Union Min Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended official name change ceremony of 'Miyan ka Bada' railway station "Villagers demanded this for a long time, today 'Miyan ka Bada' railway station is officially rechristened as Mahesh Nagar railway station," he said (30.04) pic.twitter.com/9LCJcPr6Fh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 1, 2022

A few renamed Railway stations

Earlier, the name of the following railway stations have been changed:

1- Mughalsarai Junction is now Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Railway Junction

2. Manduadih Railway Station is now known as Banaras Railway Station

3. Robertsganj Railway Station was renamed Sonbhadra Railway Station

4. Allahabad Junction is now Prayagraj Junction

5. Faizabad Junction is now known as Ayodhya Cantt

6. Panki Railway Station is changed to Panki Dham Railway Station

7. Dandupur Railway Station is renamed Maa Barahi Devi Dham Railway Station

(With Agency Inputs)