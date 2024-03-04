'Modi Ka Parivar': Opposition Gives Another Poll Plank To BJP for 2024

In a fresh display of political acumen by PM Modi, the BJP leader not only responded to a statement made by RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav from a public platform but even converted into a mass slogan ahead of the 2024 polls. Responding to Lalu Yadav's dynasty jibe at the BJP, PM Modi said, "They say Modi has no family, my family consists of 140 crore countrymen. Every poor person is a part of my family. Those who have no one are also a part of Modi's family." This remark has sparked a series of reactions from the BJP leaders akin to the 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' phenomenon. Key leaders of the BJP have appended 'Modi ka Parivar' to their names on the social media platform 'X,' symbolising that they are Modi’s family.

Lalu’s Jibe, Modi’s Wit

Lalu Prasad on Sunday took a dig at the BJP during the Jan Vishwas Maharally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. Lalu said, "What is Modi? Nowadays, he is attacking dynasts. His claim is that people are fighting only for the family. You don't have a family, and you are not even a Hindu. When the mother of a Hindu passes away, he shaves his beard and hair in mourning. Tell me, why didn't you (Modi) do that?"

To Lalu's statement, PM Modi lambasted 'corrupt' politicians from Telangana's Adilabad. He said, "Those drowning in corruption, dynasty, and appeasement are panicking. I question their dynasty, and now they have started saying that Modi has no family...My India is my family." PM further added, "They can say tomorrow that you have never faced a jail sentence, so you cannot enter politics."

Similar to the previous 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, all key BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda have inserted ‘Modi ka pariwar’ to their names on their social media handles.

'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Campaign In 2019

Prime Minister Modi frequently referred to himself as a "watchman," signifying his dedication to tirelessly protect the interests of the people and nation from corrupt and external threats. Rahul Gandhi had then seized on this, launching an attack on the Modi government during the Rafale deal and popularised the slogan 'Watchman is the thief' or 'Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai.'

All BJP leaders added 'Chowkidar' to their names on social media, and millions of supporters followed suit. The opposition made fun of it, but the election results proved that Modi's slogan was impactful. The 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign became an instant hit and struck a chord with the common people as they rewarded the BJP with an even greater mandate.

2024 Poll Battle

As the parliamentary polls are just a stone's throw away distance, the opposition has tried to counter the BJP's dynasty politics accusation but instead has ended up giving the NDA another popular poll slogan. While the BJP is likely to cash on it big time, the opposition parties now need to come up with something unique to woo the voters. This may prove to be another 'self-goal' by the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 polls.