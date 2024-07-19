Modi’s Gratitude Visit to BJP HQ Raises Eyebrows Amid UP Turmoil: Strategic Move or Sincere Appreciation?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday to express his gratitude to the behind-the-scenes party workers. Amid the political turmoil in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Modi's visit has raised eyebrows.

According to ANI, the Prime Minister thanked the workers for their dedication, particularly during the election period when they took no leave. He praised their hard work and expressed appreciation for their unwavering support over the decades. "Today, Prime Minister Modi came to the BJP HQ to meet our staff, many of who have been working for the party for decades. They have seen the party rise from 2 seats to 303, when we just had one Ambassador car to now a fleet... It was an emotional moment for them to be recognised," said Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department and and member of the party's National Executive, in a post on X.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's Controversial Remarks

This visit came shortly after UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the 'party organization was bigger than the government', leading many to interpret Modi’s actions as an endorsement of Maurya’s comments.

Humility v/s Overconfidence

At a recent meeting of the Uttar Pradesh state executive in Lucknow, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged, "When we assume with such confidence that we are winning, we naturally have to pay the price. The opposition, which had lost heart before the election, is now working with renewed vigor."

BJP's Report on the Poll Results in UP

The timing of Modi's visit also coincided with the leak of an internal report from the BJP Uttar Pradesh unit to the central leadership, which detailed the reasons behind the party's loss of seats in the state. The report highlighted issues such as frequent paper leaks and the hiring of contractual workers in government jobs, indirectly pointing to concerns about Chief Minister Yogi's governance.

PM Modi's 'Sneh Milan' With Staff

In an emotional gathering at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to longtime staff and party workers during the 'Sneh Milan' event. Modi thanked the BJP staff for their unwavering support and dedication, especially during the recent elections. This included clerks, peons, and office workers who have been with the party for decades.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Ajp6k3cusr — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

During the event, Modi reminisced about his time working in the BJP office and recalled past leaders like Kushabhau Thakre. He personally interacted with the staff, asking about their experiences and inquiring about their families.