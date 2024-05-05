Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2746998
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL GOVERNOR

Molestation Complaint: Bengal Governor Directs Raj Bhawan Staff To Ignore Communications From Kolkata Police

West Bengal Governor's notification comes in the wake of the development that a SIT) of Kolkata Police, formed to probe the alleged accusations against the Governor, has sought CCTV footage of the Raj Bhavan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 05, 2024, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Molestation Complaint: Bengal Governor Directs Raj Bhawan Staff To Ignore Communications From Kolkata Police

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose directed Raj Bhavan's temporary and permanent staff members on Sunday to ignore any communication from the state police regarding a recent complaint of outraging a woman's modesty filed against him by a temporary staffer. Staff members have also been directed to "refrain from giving any statement online, offline, in person, over the phone, or in any other manner" according to a notification shared on Raj Bhavan's X handle.

It specifically states that under Article 361(2) and (3) of the Constitution, the state police cannot investigate any proceedings against a Governor while he is in office. The notification follows the revelation that a special investigation team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police, formed to investigate the alleged accusations against the Governor, has requested CCTV footage from the Raj Bhavan.

On Saturday, the Kolkata Police sought the footage from the officer in charge of the police outpost within the Raj Bhavan. It has also been revealed that the SIT will speak with witnesses regarding the complaint. Since the beginning of the controversy, the Governor has vehemently denied the accusations levelled against him.

The governor released an audio message on Friday, a day after the female staffer's police complaint was filed, alleging that another person had been planted at Raj Bhavan "with sinister intent by certain political forces". In addition, he asserted that "these were just election ploys" and that the issue was being investigated by the relevant authorities. The Governor also cautioned the Raj Bhavan staff in the audio message.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
DNA
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
DNA
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
DNA
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
DNA
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
DNA Video
DNA: Who is threatening to kill Hari Narayan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi will only play 'safe'!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jitu Patwari Imarti controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Governor V/s Mamata government in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 'Special reporting' on World Press Freedom Day