MPBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board to announce class 12 results today, here’s steps to check

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to declare Class 12 results on Thursday (July 29, 2021). The Madhya Pradesh Board will announce MP Class 12th Result 2021 at 12 noon today on its official websites- mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The students will be able to check their scores at some other private portals. The MP Board Result Link will be activated once the results are declared on the official website of the board.

Additionally, the candidates will also be able to check their Class 12 results in the MPBSE Mobile application available on Google Play Store. The MPBSE Class 12 results will be available in the "know your result section" of the Mobile App. To check their scores, the students will be required to log in with their roll number and other credentials.

MPBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Simple steps to check the scorecard

1. Visit the official website at mpresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link to check the MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the MPBSE 12t Result 2021 and take its printout for future use.

The MPBSE had to cancel the Senior Secondary level exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Earlier, MPBSE 12th Exam 2021 was scheduled to be held from 1st May 2021, but they were cancelled and an alternative assessment policy was adopted by the board to compile MP 12th Result 2021.

According to the new assessment, the MP Board Class 12 students are being marked on the basis of their performance in the best five subjects of Class 10. “Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10. The Board also confirmed that all students, who had earlier registered for their board exams, will be promoted using this method,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while announcing the evaluation criteria for this year.

Live TV