Mp Board 12th Result 2020

Mp Board 12th Result 2020

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce Class 12th Result 2020 on July 27 at 3 pm on its official website.  The Madhya Pradesh Board's official websites is mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. 

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2020 on July 27 at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce Class 12th Result 2020 on July 27 at 3 pm on its official website. The Madhya Pradesh Board's official websites is mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

The result will be declared of all the three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.

Other website where students can also check their scorecard includes -  mpbse.mponline.gov.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their MP Board 12th Result 2020 using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

Step 4: Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination. Passing marks are part of the Madhya Pradesh board of secondary education exam policy.

