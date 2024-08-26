Mpox Scare: WHO Launches Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to Tackle Outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled a global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) to combat mpox outbreaks through a coordinated approach at global, regional, and national levels. The plan, announced today, aims to halt human-to-human transmission of mpox and is the next step following the WHO Director-General's declaration of a public health emergency of international concern on August 14, 2024

Funding and International Collaboration Critical to Success

The six-month plan, covering the period from September 2024 to February 2025, requires an estimated US$135 million to support the response efforts of WHO, Member States, Africa CDC, communities, and other partners. WHO will soon launch a funding appeal to secure the necessary resources. Member States were briefed on the plan on August 23, and their inputs are expected to refine the strategy.

Focus on Surveillance, Prevention, and Vaccination

The SPRP focuses on several key areas, including comprehensive surveillance, prevention, and response strategies; research and equitable access to medical countermeasures such as diagnostic tests and vaccines; minimizing animal-to-human transmission; and community engagement in outbreak prevention. Strategic vaccination efforts will prioritize high-risk groups, such as close contacts of recent cases and healthcare workers, to interrupt transmission chains.

Global and Regional Coordination Efforts

WHO is collaborating with a wide range of international, regional, national, and local partners to enhance coordination in key preparedness and response areas. This includes engaging with the ACT-Accelerator Principals group, the Standing Committee on Health Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response, and other relevant networks. Within the Africa Region, where the need is greatest, WHO AFRO and Africa CDC will jointly lead the coordination of response efforts under the Africa Continental Mpox Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.