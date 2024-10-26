MS Dhoni Appointed Brand Ambassador For Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed as Jharkhand's brand ambassador for the upcoming elections.

Dhoni has given the Election Commission consent to use his photo for the assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given his consent to the Election Commission to use his photo. We are in touch with him for other details. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will work for the mobilization of voters..." said Kumar addressing a press conference held in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Friday.

Dhoni will work to increase awareness among voters under the SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program. The poll body is hoping to capitalis on Dhoni's appeal and popularity to increase enthusiasm, especially among voters to vote in greater numbers. A total of forty-three constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on the November 13.

Filing of nominations was completed on Friday. Among those who filed their nominations include former Chief Minister Champai Soren who filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Saraikela. He said that the Congress and its alliance have no existence in Jharkhand and that they don't stand anywhere in the elections.

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party president and former deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand Sudesh Mahato filed his nomination from the Silli assembly constituency on Friday.

JMM released its first list of 35 candidates on October 23 for the polls. On October 19, BJP announced its first list of 66 candidates for Jharkhand assembly elections as the ruling JMM-led alliance finalised the contours of their seat-sharing agreement.

BJP will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10 seats, JD-U two seats and LJP one seat. Elections are being held on 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20, results will be declared on November 23.