MUMBAI: In a remarkable display of devotion transcending religious boundaries, Shabnam Sheikh, a Muslim woman from Mumbai, who embarked on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya to seek blessings at the revered Ram Temple, has arrived in the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. Shabnam Sheikh's undying devotion to Ram Lalla and her pilgrimage to Ayodhya not only challenges societal norms but also reflects the universal appeal of Lord Rama.

A Journey Of Faith And Pride

Shabnam, accompanied by her companions Raman Raj Sharma and Vineet Pandey, commenced her 1425-kilometer trek from Mumbai to Ayodhya on December 21. Undeterred by the physical challenges of the pilgrimage, Shabnam and her companions began their journey greeting everyone on their way with the divine chant of "Jai Shri Ram."

Shabnam while expressing pride in being a Muslim woman on this journey questioned societal norms that limit such pilgrimages to men. She emphasized that devotion to Lord Rama does not necessitate adhering to a specific religion but merely being a good human being.

A Spiritual Quest

Shabnam has now reached Sendhwa in the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, covering a daily distance of 25-30 kilometers with her companions. Driven by unwavering devotion, she remains uncertain about the date of her arrival in Ayodhya, citing the divine saying, "Ho Ihi Soi Jo Ram Rachi Rakha. (That which is ordained by Lord Rama will come to pass)."

Shabnam's journey has sparked discussions on social media, with her messages resonating beyond religious boundaries. She aims to convey two essential messages through her pilgrimage – first, that Lord Rama belongs to everyone, transcending caste and creed; and second, that women are equally capable of undertaking such journeys.

Breaking Stereotypes

Despite facing some hateful comments on social media, Shabnam has received overwhelming support for her journey. She carries the saffron flag, symbolizing her devotion, and has experienced heartening moments where Muslim communities along the route not only salute her but also join in chanting "Jai Shri Ram."

Shabnam dispels the misconception that certain tasks are reserved only for men, asserting that women, too, can embark on such spiritual quests. As she continues her journey, she remains optimistic, hoping to reach Ayodhya on or before the Ram temple consecration ceremony slated for January 22 next year.

Shabnam's Ayodhya pilgrimage is a testament to the transformative power of faith, breaking down barriers and inspiring others to challenge societal norms in pursuit of spiritual fulfilment.