Nafisa Ali, Leander Paes join TMC in Goa in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Eminent personalities - actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, sportsperson Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress in Goa on Friday (October 29, 2021) amidst party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s maiden visit to the state ahead of the state assembly polls.

Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi who had contested Lok Sabha elections on a Congress seat from Kolkata South constituency against Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee, officially joined the party on Friday.

Soon after joining the party, Nafisa Ali said, “Trinamool Congress is the main factor. Congress is defunct in Goa and BJP has let down the people of Goa. She is a strong leader, she is for the people. The nation needs a leader like Mamata Banerjee.”

Another star-studded joining that was a part of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s maiden visit was Leander Paes.

Banerjee while referring to Paes as her younger brother said, “My young and sweet brother has joined us. Thank you for joining us, you will encourage the youth of this nation.”

Thanking the party supremo Mamata Banerjee for inducting him in the party, Paes said, “Didi is the real champion. I want to make a difference in whatever way I can. Whether it is Bengal or it is Goa, for me it is India. With didi we are going to work together towards nation building.”

Besides Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Leander Paes, Mrinalini Deshprabhu also joined the party on Friday.

Live TV