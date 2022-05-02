हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi's 3-day, 3-nation Europe visit: PM signs portrait made by a little girl, gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora - Watch

PM Modi interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of him and also took a picture with her who called him her icon.

Narendra Modi&#039;s 3-day, 3-nation Europe visit: PM signs portrait made by a little girl, gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora - Watch
Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday (May 2, 2022). PM Modi arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. 

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was greeted by members of the Indian community. Numerous children were present at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin, where the Indian prime minister is staying. 

PM Modi interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of him and also took a picture with the girl who called him her icon. The prime minister also signed the portrait made by the little girl for her. 

Take a look: 

The people chanted “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” on seeing the Prime Minister.

Follow Narendra Modi's 3-day, 3-nation Europe visit LIVE updates here

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations. Upon his arrival, PM Modi expressed confidence that the visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany.

“Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany,” he tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM ModiPM Narendra ModiEuropeGermanyDenmarkFrance
Next
Story

Viral: Pune police dog bows on top of vehicle bonnet at parade in Maharashtra - Watch video

Must Watch

PT2M10S

SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight caught in storm, 40 passengers injured