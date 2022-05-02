New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday (May 2, 2022). PM Modi arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was greeted by members of the Indian community. Numerous children were present at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin, where the Indian prime minister is staying.

PM Modi interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of him and also took a picture with the girl who called him her icon. The prime minister also signed the portrait made by the little girl for her.

#WATCH Indian diaspora extends a warm welcome to PM Modi in Berlin, Germany (Source:DD) pic.twitter.com/H0yX5LWut4 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora. pic.twitter.com/RfCyCqJkPY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

The people chanted “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” on seeing the Prime Minister.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations. Upon his arrival, PM Modi expressed confidence that the visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany.

“Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany,” he tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

