Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel Resign As Ministers From Union Cabinet

BJP leaders Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel today resigned from the Union Cabinet a day after they quit their Lok Sabha membership. The leaders resigned after they won the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. As per the rule, the membership of two houses can be retained only for 14 days. The BJP has asked all its MPs, who won assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, to resign from Parliament and look after their assembly constituencies.

While Tomar was Minister of Agriculture and farmers' Welfare in the Modi government, Patel was Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti.

The BJP has got a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh where it won 163 seats. Now, the race for the chief minister's post has intensified in the state. While current Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains the top choice and frontrunner, other names including Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel are also doing rounds in the political circle.

Apart from Tomar and Patel, Lok Sabha MPs Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap and Riti Pathak have also resigned from Lok Sabha after winning from Madhya Pradesh. Lok Sabha MPs Arun Sao and Gomati Sai resigned after securing wins in Chhattisgarh. Lok Sabha MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena have also resigned after securing wins in Rajasthan.