हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taiwan

National Taiwan Day becomes top trend in India on its 109th National Day

Taiwan celebrates its National Day on October 10, the day is also more commonly known as “double tenth day”. It commemorates the start of the 1911 Wuchang uprising in China. It is a day when Taiwanese people both at home and abroad celebrate. 

National Taiwan Day becomes top trend in India on its 109th National Day

New Delhi: Taiwan celebrates its National Day on October 10, the day is also more commonly known as “double tenth day”. It commemorates the start of the 1911 Wuchang Uprising in China. It is a day when Taiwanese people both at home and abroad celebrate. 

In India, the National Taiwan Day 2020 has become one of the top trends with several Indian citizens, top journalists and politicians wishing the Island nation on the historic day.

Here's what people are tweeting:

BJP's National Secretary Y Satya Kumar wrote: "Greetings to my Taiwanese brothers and sisters on #TaiwanNationalDay. India stands in solidarity with the courage, strength and resolve that you people have displayed in your struggle against colonialism and oppression by the imperial power!

Journalist and executive editor of WION Palki Sharma Upadhyay wrote: "Taiwan President extends an olive branch. Says will work towards dialogue if Beijing is "willing to resolve antagonisms while parity & dignity are maintained." Meanwhile, #TaiwanNationalDay is the top trend in India! Congratulations @MOFA_Taiwan @TWIndia2"

Journalist Abhijit Majumder wrote: "Amazing. #TaiwanNationalDay trending at the top in India. If China continues to be a pathological bully, it will lose every friend and ally."

While one citizen wrote: "Whole World repeat in One Voice that Taiwan is Not China. Taiwan is and will always be an independent country."  

Another said, Happy #TaiwanNationalDay. Sooner or later You'll Be Officially Recognized By Indian Government."

Meanwhile, ahead of Taiwan's national day on October 10, the Chinese mission in Delhi had written to Indian media and called upon them to not refer to Taiwan as a "nation".

Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu asked the Chinese mission to "get lost" after the latter asked Indian media to follow "One China" policy". A tweet by Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, said, "India is the largest democracy on earth with a vibrant press and freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship."

"Taiwan's Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW". The tweet was undersigned with initials--JW or Joseph Wu, the foreign minister of Taiwan. 

Tags:
TaiwanNational Taiwan DayNational Taiwan Day 2020
Next
Story

Rajasthan temple priest murder: Victim's family refuses to perform last rites until demands met
  • 69,79,423Confirmed
  • 1,07,416Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M11S

Badi Bahas: Who is sad about the 'happiness' of Muslims?