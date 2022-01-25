हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Voters' Day

National Voters' Day: Exercise democratic right enthusiastically, EC tells voters in 5 poll-going states

In his message on the 12th National Voters' Day, Chief Election Commissioner said the presence of voters at polling stations strengthens democracy.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Asserting that arrangements have been made for "absolutely Covid safe" assembly polls in five states, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Monday appealed to voters in these states to exercise their democratic right enthusiastically.

In his message on the eve of the 12th National Voters' Day, Chandra also said the presence of voters at polling stations strengthens democracy.

The Election Commission came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. For the past 12 years now, January 25 is celebrated as National Voters' Day.

Chandra said that holding elections in the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic had been "extremely challenging".

The Commission, while holding polls, ensured that the vote and the voters were protected.

In the recently-held elections to six assemblies and various bypolls, voters defied naysayers and sceptics to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise amid the pandemic, he said.

Referring to the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, he said the poll panel has emphasised on increasing the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in these states.

In his message, Chandra also referred to the recent poll reforms implemented by the government on the Commission's recommendation. These include linking voter list with Aadhaar to weed out duplicate entries and giving four dates to young citizens turning 18 to register as voters every year.

So far, January 1 of every year was the only qualifying date for those turning 18 on or before that day to register as a voter. Now the youth can register on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1.

He said this National Voters' Day assumes greater significance as it marks 70 years of the first election held in India.

The theme for this year's National Voters' Day is 'Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative'. To mark the occasion, the EC's publication 'Leap of Faith: Journey of Indian Elections' will be released.

A national voter awareness contest on social media, 'My Vote is My Future-Power of One Vote', will also be launched.

