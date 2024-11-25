Congress leader Navjot Sidhu’s recent claims that his wife, Navjot Kaur, overcame cancer through a strict dietary regimen. They emphasized that there is no scientific evidence to support such assertions and cautioned patients against following unproven remedies.

Sidhu had earlier revealed that his wife, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, recovered after adopting a diet that included turmeric, neem water, apple cider vinegar, and lemon water, while strictly avoiding sugar and carbohydrates, along with intermittent fasting. He stated that she was discharged from the hospital within 40 days despite being given only a 5% survival chance.

As Sidhu stated, " My wife's cancer journey involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, positivity, & determination to fight cancer which was facilitated by a strict diet plan inspired by ancient Indian Ayurveda, the noble prize wining research of Yoshinori Ohsumi for "discoveries of the mechanisms for autophogy" and observations of eminent doctors worldwide.

Diet and Lifestyle Changes he mentioned about being done by his wife and which helped her overcome cancer.

The statement, endorsed by 262 current and former oncologists from the hospital, clarified that no clinical data supports the use of neem or turmeric as anti-cancer agents.