Need of the time that India-Japan friendship gets stronger, says PM Narendra Modi at inauguration of Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 27, 2021) said that there is a need of time that India-Japan friendship gets stronger day by day.

During the inauguration ceremony of the Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen Academy at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), the Prime Minister also talked about the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga.

"The current Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, is a very straightforward person. PM Suga and I believe during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Indo-Japanese friendship and our partnership has become even more relevant for global stability and prosperity. Today, when we are facing several global challenges, it is the need of the time that our friendship and relationship get stronger day by day," Modi said.

He also said that the opening of the Zen garden and the Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad will deepen ties between India and Japan.

Inaugurating Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Modi said that efforts like setting up the Kaizen Academy are a beautiful reflection of this relationship.

"I would like the Kaizen Academy to spread the work culture of Japan in India, and increase business interaction between the two countries. We also have to give new energy to the efforts already going on in this direction. I am sure our efforts will continue like this, and India and Japan will together reach new heights of development," he said.

PM Modi also said whenever he talks to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, the latter recalls his visit to Gujarat.

The 'Zen-Kaizen' at the AMA, notably, seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture. It is a joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and the Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan.

(With inputs from agencies)

