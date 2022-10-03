NEET UG Counselling 2022 to begin from THIS DATE on mcc.nic.in- Check date and time here

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As the NEET UG 2022 results have been announced, now undergraduate medical aspirants are waiting for the counselling to start as per certain media reports the NEET UG Counselling will begin from 8 October. Also to ensure that the process of NEET Counselling is not delayed any further, NMC has decided to renew the permissions for all medical colleges based on the sworn affidavit for the academic year of 2022 to 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 will begin soon for All India Quota, AIQ admissions. Students who secured merit in NEET Result 2022 will be eligible to participate in this MCC NEET Counselling over several rounds in order to secure admissions in various medical colleges across the country.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.

Seat allotment result announcement.

Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.

Take a printout of the application form.

Ahead of NEET counselling, MCC will announce seat matrix – number of seats available at different institutions – on the official website. Candidates should download their NEET rank card from neet.nta.nic.in in order to participate in the counselling process. They are also advised to keep their NEET application form handy.

NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17, 2022. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the medical entrance exam, out of which 95 percent were reported to have been in attendance. Once candidates clear the NEET exam, they would begin applying for the counselling process in order to secure admissions.