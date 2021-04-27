हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

New restrictions in Punjab lockdown, here's all you need to know

Punjab extended the night curfew in the state by two hours and ordered for the closure of shops by 5 pm in an effort to control the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus infection. 

New restrictions in Punjab lockdown, here&#039;s all you need to know
File photo

Chandigarh: Punjab extended the night curfew in the state by two hours and ordered for the closure of shops by 5 pm in an effort to control the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus infection. The new restrictions will come into force from Tuesday in which curfew timing will now start from 8 pm and last till 5 am, instead of the earlier 9 pm to 5 am.

As per the government notification, the night curfew will come into forced from 6pm to 5am every day till further notice. While, a weekend lockdown will also be imposed from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am. The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

coronavirus, punjab lockdown

coronavirus, punjab lockdown

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said: "Due to continuous & rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation."

Meanwhile on April 19, a stricter measure was announced including the extension of night curfew by an hour and closure of public spaces like bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres and sports complexes in the wake of the worrying surge in COVID-19 cases. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19lockdown 2021lockdown 2.0Punjab
