NIA chief visits Jammu encounter site, agency likely to takeover case

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Chief Kuldeep Singh visited the Jammu terror attack spot where Two Jaish-e-Muhammad Fedayeen who were killed on April 22 attacked a CISF bus just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu’s Samba.

NIA chief was accompanied by the Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu and other top security officials who briefed him about the attack and retaliation of security forces.

A team of the NIA also visited the encounter site yesterday and collect first-hand information. The agency is likely to take over the case for a thorough investigation, sources said.

Yesterday, in a predawn encounter, security forces managed to kill two Jaish fedayeen who attacked a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) bus killing an officer and injuring several others. The encounter happened near Sunjwan Military Station, Jammu. It's the third time when terrorists tried to attack the camp, but alert forces foiled it all times.

DGP Dilbag Singh yesterday said, the two fedayeen were part of a suicide squad of Pakistan-based JeM and their infiltration could be a "big conspiracy" to sabotage the prime minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM is scheduled to visit Samba district's Palli village, 17 km from here, on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24. And will address a gathering there too.

Ahead of the prime minister's visit, Jammu Kashmir is on high alert and a three-tier security setup has been put in place. PM is scheduled to address around 30 thousand Panchs, Sarpanchs on national Panchayati day which is for the first time being celebrated in Jammu Kashmir. It's for the first time PM Modi is visiting Jammu Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370.

