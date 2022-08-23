NIOS 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Secondary, or Class 10, and Senior Secondary, or Class 12, practical exam date sheet for the September 2022 exams. The practical exams for both the secondary and senior secondary will commence on September 16. As per the tweet of NIOS, it read that the NIOS Practical Exam for Secondary and Sr Secondary courses are scheduled to be held from September 16, 2022 for All India and Overseas Learner.

NIOS Practical Exam for September-2022 for Secondary & Sr Secondary courses is scheduled to be held from 16.09.2022 for All India & Overseas learners.The Date Sheet & other details of Practical Exam are available on website: https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 /https://t.co/H8sTOgjNN9. @ANI pic.twitter.com/ycgamGA8rl — NIOS (@niostwit) August 23, 2022

NIOS 2022 Practical: Here is how to check the schedule

Go to the website – nios.ac.in

Then go to notifications and click on examination and result

Scroll down and click on the notification dates 22.08.2022 practical examination Oct 2022

Download the schedule and keep a copy

The NIOS Secondary Class 10th practical exam will be held for the Science and Technology, Home Science and Carnatic Sangeet papers on the first day, papers including Home Science, Biology, Geography, Painting, Computer Science, Mass Communication and Early Childhood Care and Education in the Senior Secondary 12th practical examinations. As per the notice, the hall ticket for the practical examination will be released in the first week of September.