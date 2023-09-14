Nipah Virus Outbreak: Will Kerala Impose 'Lockdown' As Cases Continue To Rise? Check Details

Thiruvananthapuram: With an escalating number of Nipah virus cases in the state, the Kerala government has taken decisive actions, temporarily closing select schools and offices while designating seven villages as containment zones. Additionally, the Kerala Health Department has issued a high alert following the unfortunate demise of two individuals in Kozhikode due to fever, subsequently confirmed to be linked to the Nipah virus by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Contemplation of a Statewide Lockdown: Despite the stringent measures already implemented by the Kerala government to curb the spread of the Nipah virus, they have not yet declared a full-scale statewide lockdown. However, if the situation continues to deteriorate with a rising number of infections, the state government may consider implementing such stringent measures to address the crisis.

Surge in Nipah Virus Cases in Kerala: In the latest developments, the total count of active Nipah virus cases has risen to three, with the confirmation of an additional positive case in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Health Minister Veena George commented, "Thus far, three cases have tested positive for Nipah. Contact tracing has commenced, involving 706 contacts, with 77 individuals classified as high-risk and 153 as low-risk among them."

Kerala Establishes 19 Monitoring Committees: The Kerala government has established 19 committees tasked with monitoring and managing the Nipah virus outbreak within the state.

Minister Veena George added, "We have implemented a telemedicine facility and formed 19 committees dedicated to overseeing the Nipah virus outbreak. As of now, no individuals in the high-risk category have shown any symptoms. We have also released the locations of the deceased. Those considered high-risk are urged to remain in their residences, and if any symptoms manifest, they can contact the designated call centre."

She further emphasized that if any isolated individuals report symptoms, they will be promptly relocated to the medical college.

Stringent Measures For Containment Zones In Kerala

On Wednesday, the Kerala government imposed stringent restrictions within containment zones, including the following guidelines:

-Social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitizer usage are mandatory within containment zones.

-Entry and exit to/from containment zones are strictly prohibited, with barricades set up at ward entrances.

-Medical and essential retail stores may operate within containment zones but are restricted to hours between 7 am and 5 pm

-Medical shops, health centers, and hospitals within containment zones can operate without time limitations

Banks, schools, and anganwadi centers will remain closed until further notice

Public road transportation within containment zones is prohibited

Vehicles travelling on national and state highways are prohibited from stopping within containment zones