Nirbhaya-Ek Pahal programme launched in UP, over 75,000 women can now get loans at cheaper interest rates

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday launched the 'Nirbhaya - Ek Pahal' programme under Mission Shakti -Phase 3 in Uttar Pradesh`s Lucknow district.

During the launch of the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that as many as 75,000 women will get connected with state banks, get loans at cheaper interest rates and be able to avail benefits of state subsidies under the PM Mudra Yojana within three months.

Lauding the anti-Romeo squad initiative launched by the Yogi-led state government, the CM said that there was an atmosphere of chaos before 2017.

"Families used to be apprehensive of their daughters and sisters venturing out of the house. We first introduced anti-Romeo squads to combat the issue. Through our initiatives, we achieved many goals," he said.

Sharing his vision for women in the sector of readymades, the CM said, "Women can boost the work of readymade garments and we want UP to become a hub of this. If we can provide them with required supplies, they will leave Vietnam and China behind."

"The UP police force had the negligible number of women personnel before 2017. We now have 30,000 female constables,” he added.

The state government, on September 14 had informed that it has provided 91,691 women with free legal advice and counselling and had created awareness about basic rights through 75 of its “One Stop Centres” under the “Mission Shakti” programme.

Live TV