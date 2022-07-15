NIRF Ranking 2022: The IITs took the top eight spots on the NIRF ranking list. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, released by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the best engineering institution in the country. Since the list's inception in 2016, IIT Madras has topped the NIRF ranking of engineering colleges.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras tops Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions; Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru & and IIT, Bombay in second and third spots respectively pic.twitter.com/AtaZZ7TNhU — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

In the NIRF ranking 2022, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are ranked second and third, respectively. The top ten in the NIRF ranking are IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur, respectively. IITs account for eight of the top ten engineering institutions, with the remaining NITs. ALSO READ: India Rankings 2022: IIT Madras tops NIRF, IIT Bombay bags third position

In the NIRF ranking of engineering colleges last year, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay were the top three institutions. IIT Roorkee, NIT Calicut, and IIT Kharagpur retained their positions as the top three architecture institutions in the country in the NIRF 2022 ranking. Dharmendra Pradhan, the education minister, also released the NIRF rankings for overall, university, medicine, college, and B-school.

On September 29, 2015, NIRF was launched to rank Indian universities and colleges based on objective criteria in order to promote competitive excellence. These include research institutions, universities, engineering, management, pharmacy, colleges, medical, law, architecture, and dental schools. The following parameters are used to compile the NIRF ranking list: teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practise, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception. This year's NIRF ranking included over 7,000 institutions.

Proud that, according to NIRF 2022 India Ranking, Jadavpur University & Calcutta University are at first and second positions among all State aided Universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier's is 8th in the country. Congratulations to our academic fraternity & students. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 15, 2022

NIRF ranking 2022 for engineering

The top ten institutes in the NIRF engineering ranking 2022 are given below.

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

NIT Tiruchirapalli

IIT Hyderabad

NIT Surathkal

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking is a methodology used by the Ministry of Education in India to rank higher education institutions. The NIRF framework was approved by the MHRD and first implemented in 2015. The NIRF and AIIRA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) rankings will be combined beginning next year. According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the NIRF will add entrepreneurship and innovation to the sub-categories. NIRF currently has 11 sub-categories.