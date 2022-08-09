With the separation from NDA in Bihar, an all-out attack by BJP leaders on Nitish Kumar has started. Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Ashwini kumar Choubey has said, "Nitish Kumar is a victim of pride and ego. He is a patient of anxiety. If he goes with RJD, where has zero tolerance on corruption gone?" Ashwini Choubey further added, "It falls only on the one who spit towards the sky. We made Nitish Kumar sit on the head even after being a small party. He said that from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government to the Narendra Modi government, the goal of the BJP has been the development of Bihar."

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has resigned from the Raj Bhavan and has reached the Rabri Devi's residence directly. After a while, both the leaders can hold a joint press conference. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan, completely different from this political stir, has demanded imposition of President's rule in Bihar. Chirag Paswan said that Nitish Kumar has insulted the mass base for the second time. RCP Singh, who resigned from JDU recently after being accused of corruption, also tweeted without naming Nitish Kumar or JDU said, "betrayed the mandate of 2020 given in favor of NDA! Betrayed the people of Bihar."

Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi's party Hindustan Awami Morcha (HUM) has announced unconditional support to the Grand Alliance government. He said, "we said that it has been decided in the legislature party meeting that the party will give unconditional support to the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government." As soon as the government fell in Bihar, BJP has sent almost all its big leaders of Bihar to Patna.

These include Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Modi, Shahnawaz Hussain and other leaders.The flight carrying all these leaders has taken off from Delhi to Patna. BJP leaders are expected to reach Patna at 6:30 pm. Overall, big political action will be seen in Patna this evening.