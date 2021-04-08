No possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam, says Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urges people to remain alert

New Delhi: Assam Health minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (April 8) ruled out the possibility of night curfew or a lockdown in the poll-bound state.

Sarma appealed to people not to panic and remain alert as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. “There is no possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam. I request everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic but we should remain alert,” the Assam Health Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, many states have started imposing semi-lockdowns or night curfews to curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are among the states and UTs that have implemented night curfews or strict restrictions in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

Assam recorded 195 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (April 7), taking the coronavirus caseload to 2,19,027, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission (NHM) said. The active cases rose to 847 while 2,15,722 people recovered from the disease including 31 on Wednesday. While the COVID-19 death toll in the state stood at 1,111.

Meanwhile, Assam saw its third and last phase of polling for the Assam Assembly election on Tuesday (April 6). Around 82.33 per cent of 79.2 lakh electors voted in the last phase held in 40 constituencies, which was more than the first two phases. 337 candidates, including 25 women, were in the fray during the last phase of polling. While 79,19,641 voters, including 40,11,539 males, 39,07,963 females and 139 transgenders, were eligible to vote in the third phase. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

