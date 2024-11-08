'No Power Can Restore Article 370': PM Modi Slams NC-Congress Over J&K Resolution

While addressing a rally in Dhule in poll-bound Maharashtra, the Prime Minister cornered the NC-Congress over the Article 370 resolution and warned voters about what he called the 'conspiracies' of the opposition in the Union Territory.

“As soon as Congress and the INDI alliance got a chance to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, they started their conspiracies against Kashmir,” Modi said, referring to the recent resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in favor of reinstating Article 370.

He also emphasized that the BJP would not allow any such efforts to succeed.

Resolution in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370, which had been revoked by the BJP-led government in 2019. The resolution was passed through a voice vote, with the Congress and NC legislators supporting it. The BJP, however, opposed the motion.

In his address, Modi pointed out that BJP MLAs who had opposed the resolution were forcibly removed from the assembly. He described this as a blatant attempt by Congress and NC to undermine the constitutional order in Jammu and Kashmir, further fueling the BJP's narrative that the opposition parties were trying to reverse the historic changes made by the government.

'No Power Can Bring Back Article 370'

In his rally, Modi said that "no power can bring back Article 370" in Jammu and Kashmir as long as he remains in office. He reminded voters in Maharashtra that the BJP had decisively revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, a move that was a key part of the party’s agenda for national integration.

"Till Modi is there, Congress won’t be able to do anything in Kashmir. Only Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s Constitution will run there," Modi stated, reinforcing his government's commitment to upholding the Indian Constitution and rejecting any attempts to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status. He further asserted that the country would not accept any attempt to roll back the revocation of Article 370.