Noida Schools Closed: Schools set to reopen from November 9 as AQI improves in Delhi NCR

Noida: Noida schools set to reopen from November 9. The decision is taken by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration as the Air Quality Index, AQI is improving in Delhi-NCR regions. Noida schools till Class 8th were announced to remain shut till November 8 due to increased air pollution. Classes were shifted to online mode. According to local media reports in, District Magistrate G.B. Nagar met with all administrative officers. The DM has given the order to abide by the CAQM's Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) recommended actions. While other limitations continue, it is announced that schools will reopen.

Construction and demolition are still prohibited by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration for the time being, but a decision will be made soon. Traffic officers have been directed by the DM to monitor traffic and to only permit BS 6 engine-equipped vehicles on the road. Other pollution-control measures, such as mechanical sweeping, water spraying, and road washing, should continue, and the administration must routinely monitor the situation on the ground.

As soon as the AQI reached 400, the authorities implemented Grade 4 standards to reduce pollution, and schools in Noida and Greater Noida switched to an online method. The AQI for Noida is listed as "Very poor."

Primary school in Delhi is suspended until the air quality is better. As the AQI readings rose, the GRAP 4 was recently introduced in the National Capital. Today is also anticipated to bring news about the decision to reopen the Delhi schools. Today at 12 p.m., Gopal Rai, the environment minister for Delhi, will preside over a high-level meeting.