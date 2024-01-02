Noida Schools Shut Until Saturday For Students Up To Class 8 Due To Severe Cold

NOIDA: In response to the biting cold wave sweeping across North India, Noida authorities on Tuesday decided to shut the schools from January 3 to 6 for students up to Class 8. This move aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the younger students in the face of plummeting temperatures.

High Schoolers Spared As District Takes Precautionary Measures

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration, in an announcement on Tuesday, emphasized that the shutdown strictly applies to students from Classes 1 to 8. However, students in higher grades, Classes 9 to 12, will continue with their academic activities as scheduled. This decision follows a prior closure of schools on December 29 and 30, illustrating the severity of the cold weather gripping the region.

Uttar Pradesh Experiences Severe Cold Conditions

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a significant drop in temperature, plunging to single digits during the last week of December. The cold wave's persistence is evident as dense to very dense fog blankets the state, causing disruptions and challenges for daily activities.

Light Rains Expected In Western UP From Jan 3

The India Meteorological Department foresees a potential change in the weather pattern, predicting light rains in western Uttar Pradesh starting January 3. This anticipated shift may offer relief from the prevailing cold conditions.

Fog Delays Delhi-Bound Trains, Impacting Commuters

The dense fog has not only affected daily life but has also disrupted transportation. According to the Indian Railways, 26 Delhi-bound trains faced delays ranging from one to six hours due to reduced visibility caused by fog.

Delhi Registers 'Very Poor' AQI Amidst Foggy Conditions

As the cold wave persists, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has plunged into the 'very poor' category. Central Pollution Control Board data recorded an AQI reading of 346 at 6:30 am, highlighting the challenging atmospheric conditions.

December 2023 Breaks Six-Year Warm Streak In The National Capital

Contrary to expectations, December 2023 marked a departure from the norm, becoming the warmest in six years for the national capital. Notably, the city did not record a single 'coldwave day' throughout the month, showcasing the unpredictability of the weather patterns.