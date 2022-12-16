topStoriesenglish
NTA Exam Calendar 2023: NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET exam dates OUT at nta.ac.in- Check complete schedule here

NTA Exam Calendar 2023 is out, scroll down for the complete schedule. NTA will soon open the application window for NEET 2023, CUET UG, PG 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 05:05 AM IST

NTA Exam Calender 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be held on May 7 and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023, as per the NTA's examination calendar for 2023-24 academic year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the examination calendar listing dates of some major exams on its official website-- nta.ac.in. JEE main 2023 first session of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) will be conducted from January 24 to 31.

Direct link to download NTA Exam Calendar 2023

Exams Name and Dates 

Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main– 2023 Session 1: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main – 2023 Session 2: 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023

ICAR AIEEA 2023: 26, 27, 28, 29 April 2023

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET UG – 2023: 07 May 2023

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023: 21 to 31 May 2023 and 01 to 07 June 2023 Reserve dates

The JEE Main session 2 exams will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023, while April 13 and 15, 2023 have been kept as reserved.

NTA will soon open the application window for NEET 2023, CUET UG, PG 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023. The testing agency has advised candidates to visit the official website for further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions.

