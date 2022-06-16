NewsIndia
NTPC RECRUITMENT 2022

NTPC recruitment 2022: Hurry up! last day to apply for various Executive posts at ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in till June 17, 2022.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
  • The NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4 vacancies
  • The last day to apply for NTPC vacancies is June 17

Trending Photos

NTPC recruitment 2022: Hurry up! last day to apply for various Executive posts at ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: The online application procedure for various Executive posts at NTPC will end tomorrow 17, June. Earlier, NTPC Limited released a notification for the applications for experienced professionals for various Executive posts on a fixed-term basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in. The last day to apply for NTPC vacancies is June 17, 2022. The NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4 vacancies.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

- Executive (Corporate Communication):  2 posts

- Executive (Ash Management): 1 post

- Executive (Operation & IT): 1 post

ALSO READ- AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at aai.aero, check posts, salary, age limit and more here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remuneration

- Executive (Corporate Communication): Rs 1,50,000 per month

- Executive (Ash Management): Rs 90,000 per month

- Executive (Operation & IT): Rs 90,000 per month

Click here for detailed notification

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

- Executive (Corporate Communication):  45 years (upper age limit)

- Executive (Ash Management):  35 years (upper age limit)

- Executive (Operation & IT): 35 years (upper age limit)

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. 
SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from the application fee. ALSO READ- UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Asst. Executive Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in- Check details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview. Selected candidates will have to undergo a Medical exam before joining. 

Live TV

NTPC Recruitment 2022NTPC recruitmentNTPC LimitedRecruitment 2022Government jobsjob alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?