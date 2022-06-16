NTPC recruitment 2022: Hurry up! last day to apply for various Executive posts at ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in till June 17, 2022.
- The NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4 vacancies
- The last day to apply for NTPC vacancies is June 17
Trending Photos
NTPC Recruitment 2022: The online application procedure for various Executive posts at NTPC will end tomorrow 17, June. Earlier, NTPC Limited released a notification for the applications for experienced professionals for various Executive posts on a fixed-term basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in. The last day to apply for NTPC vacancies is June 17, 2022. The NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4 vacancies.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Executive (Corporate Communication): 2 posts
- Executive (Ash Management): 1 post
- Executive (Operation & IT): 1 post
ALSO READ- AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at aai.aero, check posts, salary, age limit and more here
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remuneration
- Executive (Corporate Communication): Rs 1,50,000 per month
- Executive (Ash Management): Rs 90,000 per month
- Executive (Operation & IT): Rs 90,000 per month
Click here for detailed notification
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
- Executive (Corporate Communication): 45 years (upper age limit)
- Executive (Ash Management): 35 years (upper age limit)
- Executive (Operation & IT): 35 years (upper age limit)
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300.
SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from the application fee. ALSO READ- UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Asst. Executive Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in- Check details here
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview. Selected candidates will have to undergo a Medical exam before joining.
More Stories