Recently, in Delhi, the police tore up the posters in favour of Nupur Sharma and arrested the culprits of the racket. But this time the Bajrang Dal is on its way to highlight the flames of Hindutva. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad On Tuesday said Bajrang Dal activists will hold nationwide protests against the recent incidents of violence in different parts of the country over remarks against Prophet Mohammed this week. The controversial remarks were made by now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Nupur Sharma On Muhammad: Memorandum to President

RSS affiliate said its youth wing workers will on Thursday stage a sit-in at district administration headquarters across the country against "growing extremist incidents by Islamic jihadi fundamentalists" and submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Mass Recitation Of Hanuman Chalisa

The Delhi unit of VHP has called for gathering at temples and taking part in mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa to protest against the June 10 violence in some parts of the country. In a statement, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad alleged that as part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally, violent protests followed by prayers at mosques and stones were pelted at temples and houses on June 10.

On June 10, protests erupted in various parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, against the now suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed. In Jharkhand, some policemen were injured to control protesters, while in Jammu, authorities imposed curfew in some areas. In parts of Uttar Pradesh, protesters pelted police with stones, forces were forced to resort to lathicharge and use tear gas shells.

In a statement, the RSS affiliate alleged that violent protests were held after prayers at mosques on June 10 and stones were pelted at temples and houses as part of a "well-planned conspiracy" to insult India globally. Delhi VHP chief Kapil Khanna said in a statement, "An illegal 'fatwah' was issued for the murder of Nupur Sharma. The Hindu society rejects and strongly condemns the pressure put on hindu society due to such illegal protests." Khanna also requested the temple managers and priests to serve notices to inform devotees to disseminate information.