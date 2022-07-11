New Delhi: The controversy surrounding suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on the Prophet is still under heated debate and scrutiny. Telangana Chief Minister and TRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched a fresh attack at the controversial figure and the ruling party - BJP. During an interaction with the press, Telangana CM better known as KCR asked why the country should apologise for 'one BJP spokesperson's nonsense'.

KCR hits out at govt for apologising over Prophet Row

He disapproved the fact that India's ambassadors apologised for Nupur's remarks in other countries and felt it was unnecessary to do so. Rao said, "One BJP spokesperson (Nupur Sharma) spoke nonsense and our delegates/ambassadors apologised in other countries. Why should the country apologise when the BJP has done something wrong."

"After the Supreme Court judges said that what she has done was wrong, what did they (BJP) do? Brought a few retired judges and made them write a letter to the CJI that the SC has crossed the line," he further stated as quoted by ANI.

On the other hand, KCR lauded Supreme Court Judges Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala for their criticism of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. “I am saluting both Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala and requesting them to keep the same spirit to save India.''

'PM and his party enforced uncdeclared Emergency'

Earlier, KCR had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enforced an 'undeclared emergency' in the country.

In a strong statement, he heaped praise on former PM Indira Gandhi for at least declaring an Emergency. He said, "At least she was bold enough to declare Emergency. What the current Prime Minister and his party are doing is enforcing undeclared Emergency.''

