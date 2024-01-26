NEW DELHI: In a spectacular display of artistry and heritage, the Republic Day 2024 tableau representing Uttar Pradesh emerged as the undeniable highlight of the 75th Republic Day Parade held at the illustrious Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday. The tableau, themed 'Ayodhya-Vikshit Bharat-Samradh Virasat,' captured the essence of Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural tapestry with a mesmerizing portrayal of Ram Lalla, the deity whose recent consecration at the grand temple in Ayodhya stirred the nation's soul.

A Tribute To Ayodhya's Legacy

Ayodhya, revered as the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, took centre stage as the tableau showcased the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a poignant moment symbolizing the sanctification of Lord Ram Lalla's idol, which transpired amidst the sacred rituals earlier this week.

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The solemn occasion witnessed the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony as the newly unveiled Ram Lalla idol graced the Ram Temple, evoking reverence and devotion among the thousands in attendance.

Global Attention On 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya

The tableau's depiction of Ayodhya's resplendence during the recent festivities, characterized by the illumination of countless diyas and the spectacle of fireworks illuminating the night sky, captured the imagination of viewers worldwide.

Cultural Heritage As the Driving Force

Uttar Pradesh's trajectory of development, infused with its rich cultural heritage, was vividly portrayed through the tableau, which showcased iconic landmarks such as the forthcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and the much-anticipated Mahakumbh slated for 2025.

A Glimpse Into Uttar Pradesh's Growth Story

The tableau seamlessly integrated modern marvels with traditional ethos, spotlighting achievements like the ongoing construction of the Jewar Airport, slated to be the world's fourth-largest international airport and the bustling mobile phone manufacturing hub in Noida.

Make In India And High-Speed Connectivity

Symbolizing Uttar Pradesh's commitment to national progress, the tableau featured the formidable BrahMos missile and highlighted the groundbreaking high-speed rail service (RRTS), a testament to the state's technological prowess and dedication to innovation.

Adding a vibrant touch to the tableau were the graceful performances of traditional dances like Charkula and Wadhwa by a group of talented women artists, underscoring the timeless allure of Uttar Pradesh's folk traditions inspired by the divine Leelas of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. The tableau's captivating display not only celebrated Uttar Pradesh's glorious past but also heralded a promising future, resonating with the spirit of unity and progress on India's 75th Republic Day.