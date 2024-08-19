Advertisement
One CRPF Official Killed As Terrorists Ambush CRPF Patrol Vehicle In J-K's Udhampur

A CRPF inspector was killed in an exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, PTI reported citing officials. The terrorists opened fired at a patrol vehicle carrying a CRPF personnel along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
One CRPF Official Killed As Terrorists Ambush CRPF Patrol Vehicle In J-K's Udhampur Picture source: ANI

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh, the officials said. 

According to officials, an inspector of the 187th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained a gunshot wound during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital. 

The terrorists reportedly fled the area under heavy retaliation from the joint patrolling team. In response, additional forces have been deployed to the location, and a search operation is underway to locate and neutralize the militants. 

