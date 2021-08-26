हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan crisis

Operation Devi Shakti: IAF flight carrying 24 Indian, 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul to land in Delhi shortly

Operation Devi Shakti: IAF flight carrying 24 Indian, 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul to land in Delhi shortly

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul is on its way to Delhi under Operation Devi Shakti. The flight is expected to land in Delhi shortly.

"Op Devi Shakti in action!@IAF_MCC flight with 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul is on its way to Delhi. #DeviShakti," Ministry of External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has informed through a tweet.

 

 

The evacuation operation from Afghanistan in the backdrop of the Taliban`s takeover of the country last week is known as "Operation Devi Shakti".

Earlier, MEA had urged all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact Special Afghanistan Cell immediately to move out of the war-torn country.

Up till now, around 626 people from Kabul have been evacuated that covered Indian citizens as well as Afghan nationals including Sikhs and Hindus of Afghanistan.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday informed that a total of 626 people including 228 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan till now. 

Puri also informed out of them, 77 were Afghan Sikhs. Afghanistan`s situation is worsening as people are in rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country`s government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation. 

