OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 565 Group C posts, get direct link here

New Delhi: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited released notification for recruitment for Livestock Inspector posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Group C posts visiting the official site of OSSSC: osssc.gov.in.

The registration process has begun on August 5. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 565 posts in the organisation.

The vacancies in the post of Livestock Inspector are of District cadre. District cadre means a candidate, after being selected, will be posted to a Revenue District and will be transferable within the same Revenue District. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Step1: Visit the official site of OSSSC: osssc.gov.in.

Step2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link available on the home page.

Step3: Clicks on option- registered user or new user.

Step4: Enter the required details.

Step5: Fill in the application form.

Step6: Make the payment of the application fees.

Step7: Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Step8: Print the confirmation page and save it for future references.

After selection, the selected candidates will undergo 2 years of Livestock Training i.e., theoretical training shall be for 18 months and practical training for Farms and Veterinary Institutions shall be for 6 months.

Live TV