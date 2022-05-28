हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Calcutta University

Over 200 Calcutta University students demand online exams, continue protests

Calcutta University protests: The students claim that two months of classroom teaching was not enough for finishing the syllabus of a six-month semester and holding offline examinations.

Over 200 Calcutta University students demand online exams, continue protests
Pic Credit: ANI

Kolkata: Demanding online examinations, students demonstrated at the Calcutta University (CU) on Friday. Around 200 students demonstrated outside the varsity's main campus at College Street, claiming that two months of classroom teaching was not enough for finishing the syllabus of a six-month semester and holding offline examinations. "Classes were held on campus only for two months and we are expected to write papers based on the whole syllabus. This is possible only if exams are held in an open book format like the last two years," said Arijit Saha, a student of CU-affiliated Bangabasi College.

Similar protests were held twice in the last one week at the varsity's main campus.

 

Two high-power committees formed by CU have recommended the undergraduate and post-graduate end-semester examinations be held in the offline mode. However, principals of colleges have been asked to give their feedback on the recommendation.

Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI on Thursday that the varsity will take the final decision after getting opinions from all stakeholders.

ALSO READ: Calcutta University's students hold protest, demand online examinations

A CU official said that while the faculty is overwhelmingly in favour of offline exams, a section of students, including the students' unions, want the online examination system to continue.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said general students were demanding online examinations.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Calcutta UniversityCalcutta University protestsCalcutta University examsCalcutta University students
Next
Story

Punjab government withdraws security cover provided to 424 people

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Namaste India: Russia is now preparing to use old guns