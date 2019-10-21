Over 20,000 Kashmiri youth participate in Army recruitment drive

Jammu and Kashmir: The recruitment process for the Territorial Army battalion ended on Monday which saw the participation of a large number of youth from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Baramulla.

Chinar Corps of Indian Army posted a tweet saying that the candidates not only came in large numbers but also displayed an indomitable spirit to serve the motherland and take on any challenges that may come their way.

"On the last day of recruitment by Territorial #Army Battalion, a large number of candidates from #Baramulla districts participated. The #youth displayed indomitable spirit to serve the motherland & take on any challenges that may come their way," tweeted the Chinar Corps.

The Chinar Corps also said that based on the merit of the participants, over 20,000 youth got opportunities to get inducted in units of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and Territorial Army battalion. The Indian army also informed that the final results would be declared after the Medical and Written Tests and further wished lucked to all the high spirited candidates.

"In all, more than 20,000 youths from various districts of #Kashmir have got opportunities to get inducted in various units of J&K Light Infantry/TA Battalions based on merit. The final merit list will be announced after Medical & Written Tests. Best of luck!," Chinar Corps said in another tweet.

The Territorial Army works as a support to the regular Army and it is only meant for those people who are already in mainstay civilian professions.