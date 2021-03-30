Over 3,400 challans for traffic violations on Holi: Delhi Police

New Delhi: More than 3,400 challans were issued for various traffic violations on Holi, including 100 against those engaged in drunken driving, while 730 people were fined for not wearing a face mask, Delhi police said on Tuesday (March 30).

Two accidents took place this year as compared to 23 last year and 28 in 2019, they said.

"Several traffic police teams were deployed to check violations across the city. Due to awareness campaigns and the strict presence of police on the ground, there was better compliance observed by the general public this year," an official said.

Police said 3,446 challans were issued this year on Holi, which was celebrated on Monday, for various traffic-related violations as compared to 4,918 challans last year and 16,556 challans in 2019, the police said.

According to police data, out of the 3,446 challans issued, 1,255 challans were against those found riding without a helmet, 170 for triple riding, 100 for drunken driving, 121 for dangerous driving and 1,800 for other traffic violations.

Out of the 4,918 challans issued last year, 964 were for riding without a helmet, 180 for triple riding, 726 for drunken driving, 150 for dangerous driving and 2,898 for other traffic violations.

The Delhi Police had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the guidelines by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority regarding COVID-appropriate behaviour are strictly enforced on the ground without hampering the festive spirit of Holi, the police said.

At the district level, a total of 72 cases were registered for violations of DDMA guidelines, while four incidents of gatherings were reported.

Till 4 PM on Monday, 730 challans were issued to people who were found without a face mask, nine were fined for not adhering to social distancing norms and three for spitting in public places, according to the data shared by the police.

As many as 871 persons were prosecuted/arrested, even as 1,696 vehicles were impounded by local police while no major incident was reported.