Over 56 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 across India so far: Ministry of Health

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reviewed the status of the vaccination drive and revealed the statistics on Saturday (February 6). The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country has crossed 56 lakhs.

Notably, India achieved a milestone of conducting 20 crore (20,06,72,589) total tests today of which 7,40,794 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

56,36,868 healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated through 1,14,548 sessions (till 6 pm) as part of the countrywide vaccination program conducted by the government. Vaccination sessions were organized in 35 States/UTs.

Of the total figure, 52,66,175 beneficiaries were healthcare workers and 3,70,693 were frontline workers. 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry asked state health secretaries to analyse the daily variation in the number of average vaccinations and take necessary steps to increase them.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised them to ensure 100 per cent saturation of people who have already been registered on CoWIN.

India’s total amount of active cases continues to follow a consistent downward slope and has dropped to less than 1.5 lakh (1,48,590) today, which is the lowest in 8 months.

This has been one of the largest such exercises globally, the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme was launched three weeks back on 16th January 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.