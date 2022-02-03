हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Over 90% of people are immune against Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Govt survey

More than 90% of the people in Uttar Pradesh, who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine could have developed immunity against the coronavirus, said the survey.

Over 90% of people are immune against Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Govt survey

New Delhi: Over 90% of the people in Uttar Pradesh, who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine could have developed immunity against the coronavirus, found a seroprevalence survey undertaken by the state health department.

Sharing the outcomes of the study, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said: "Samples for the survey were taken about a fortnight."

Vaccination in UP

Amit Mohan Prasad said that the total number of doses administered in the state crossed the 26.46 crore mark. This includes 15.82 crore first dose takers, 10. 48 crore fully vaccinated people and 15.35 crore precaution dose recipients, besides teenagers.

Moreover, more than one crore teenagers in Uttar Pradesh have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine which means that over 71% of the estimated eligible population in the state has received the first dose.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, to ramp up the second dose coverage for adolescents and young persons.

Prasad also urged people due for their second or precaution dose to come forward and get inoculated and adhere to the Covid-19 prevention protocol in individual and social interest.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the Ministry has asked the state to develop an effective communication strategy to draw children and youths to vaccination centres. 

