Pak PM Imran Khan compares RSS to Hitler's Brown Shirts, warns about 'genocide of Muslims'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again waded into India's internal matters with his tweet against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Amidst nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, Imran Khan urged the international community to "wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims".

According to Khan, when militias are formed based on hatred for a certain community "it always ends in genocide". Comparing RSS volunteers to German dictator Adolf Hitler's Brown Shirts, the cricketer-turned-politician wrote on Twitter, "The int community should wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocides. Whenever militias like Hitler's Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide."

The int community should wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocides. Whenever militias like Hitler's Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide. https://t.co/bnxJknIbO6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2019

Khan tweeted a video of RSS workers conducting a march in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana.

In the video, hundreds of RSS karyakartas are seen marching through the streets of Hyderabad for a first-ever RSS-Telangana pranth meet which was held on Wednesday.

So far 19 people have died in the violent anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, two in Karnataka, and five in Assam since the protests began weeks ago. The protesters have indulged in rioting in several cities across India including the national capital of New Delhi forcing police to come down hard on them.