RG KAR RAPE CASE

Parents Of Murdered RG Kar Doctor Say 'System Failing Us' After Key Suspects Getting Bail

Parents of the rape and murder victim express disappointment as key accused granted bail as CBI failed to file the chargesheet within the legally required period.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 10:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Parents Of Murdered RG Kar Doctor Say 'System Failing Us' After Key Suspects Getting Bail Image: ANI

The parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital expressed their disappointment on Friday after the Sealdah Court granted bail to Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the college, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station. They described it as a failure of the system as the two key accused were granted bail after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file the chargesheet within the legally required 90-day period.

