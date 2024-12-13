Parents Of Murdered RG Kar Doctor Say 'System Failing Us' After Key Suspects Getting Bail

The parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital expressed their disappointment on Friday after the Sealdah Court granted bail to Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the college, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station. They described it as a failure of the system as the two key accused were granted bail after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file the chargesheet within the legally required 90-day period.