MONSOON SESSION

Parliament Monsoon Session: Bihar Denied Special State Status Despite Demands From NDA Allies

 NDA allies Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party have demanded special state status for Bihar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Parliament Monsoon Session: Bihar Denied Special State Status Despite Demands From NDA Allies Image: ANI

New Delhi:  The big decision comes out on Monday during the  Monsoon session of the parliament, where Bihar is not granted special state status. NDA allies Sanjay Kumar Jha of Janata Dal (United) and Union Minister Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party, along with INDIA Bloc allies, have demanded this. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also joined the chorus.

On Sunday, JD(U), YSRCP and BJD demanded special category status for states including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha respectively, while the Congress's Jairam Ramesh said "strangely, the TDP kept quiet on the matter".

 

JD(U), a pivotal member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has recently adopted a resolution calling for special category status or a special package for Bihar.

Meanwhile, leaders from Andhra Pradesh had also been demanding special category status for the southern state, the demand has again gained momentum after the Lok Sabha polls.

Ramesh said the JD(U) and the YSRCP demanded special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively, but he found it "strange" that the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the southern state remained silent on the issue.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD(U) leader demanded special category status for Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter."

